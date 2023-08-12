Shelly Gautier of Canada competes in the women’s T1-class road race cycling event during the Para Pan Am Games in Toronto on Saturday, August 8, 2015. Canadian para-cyclists Nathan Clement and Shelley Gautier secured their second medals at the world cycling championships on Friday (Aug. 11, 2023), clinching third-place finishes in their respective T1 road race events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Shelly Gautier of Canada competes in the women’s T1-class road race cycling event during the Para Pan Am Games in Toronto on Saturday, August 8, 2015. Canadian para-cyclists Nathan Clement and Shelley Gautier secured their second medals at the world cycling championships on Friday (Aug. 11, 2023), clinching third-place finishes in their respective T1 road race events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian para cyclists Clement, Gautier win road race bronze at cycling worlds

Nathan Clement, from West Vancouver, B.C., finished the 31.2-kilometre race in 7 minutes 58 seconds

Canadian para-cyclists Nathan Clement and Shelley Gautier secured their second medals at the world cycling championships on Friday (Aug. 11), clinching third-place finishes in their respective T1 road race events.

Clement, from West Vancouver, B.C., finished the 31.2-kilometre race in seven minutes 58 seconds behind Rongfei Lu of China, who won in a time of 56 minutes 30 seconds.

Chen Jianxin of China was second, 14 seconds ahead of Clement.

Gautier, from Niagara Falls, Ont., finished 12:59 behind winner Pavlina Vejvodova of Czechia (one hour 15 minutes 30 seconds).

Eltje Malzbender of Australia took silver.

Clement won gold in the men’s T1 time trial earlier this week, while Gautier took bronze in the women’s race.

The T1 classification is one of two tricycle classes for athletes with impairments that affect their balance and co-ordination.

Clement is in his second season as a cyclist after starting his athletic career as a para swimmer.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada blows out New Zealand 107-76 for 1st exhibition win ahead of FIBA World Cup

Just Posted

Ignus, the 10.5-foot steel and aluminum sunflower art installation created by Terrace artist Jordie Laidlaw and his team. Inspired by his experiences as an ICU nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, the piece is set to embark on a 2,500-kilometre journey to Burning Man, symbolizing resilience, connection, and creativity. (Vilk Studios photo)
Terrace man to bring ValhallaFest art installation to Burning Man

BC Highway Patrol in Smithers made a significant drug seizure on July 13. (RCMP photo)
BC Highway Patrol seizes $250K worth of drugs near Rose Lake

A glowing campfire crackles in the evening, symbolizing the return of outdoor enjoyment in regions such as Prince Rupert and Terrace. The lifting of the Category 1 campfire ban by the BC Wildfire Service allows for responsible campfire usage in designated areas, following specific safety measures. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in northern B.C.

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal