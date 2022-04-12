1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)
A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.

A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SCIENCE: What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?
Next story
Hockey season melts away in Burns Lake

Just Posted

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

The tour starts in Kitimat on April 20 and then heads to Prince Rupert the following day with stops on April 22 in Burns Lake and April 23 in Quesnel. (Promo Photo)
Ken Lavigne returns to northern B.C.

A wildfire that broke put west of Grassy Plains near Burns Lake in the summer of 2021. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Open fire prohibition to take effect April 15

The provincial government announced the deferrals of logging in old growth areas in November, 2021. (File photo/Black Press)
Update on old growth deferrals process in Lakes District