$10 million investment for new water and wastewater development

Burns Lake’s sewage plant will replace the old phosphorus treatment with an ultraviolet disinfection system

Burns Lake and two other municipalities will share a $10 million investment for building three new water and wastewater projects under Canada’s infrastructure environmental quality program.

Burns Lake’s old sewage treatment plant and electrical equipment have reached the end of their service life and will need to be replaced, and this grant will be invested into this project.

Mayor of Burns Lake Henry Wiebe said this project is a win for the community and the environment.

“Investment in large, green infrastructure projects is unattainable for most small, rural municipalities without the financial assistance from the federal and provincial governments. Council is extremely pleased to receive funding under the ‘Canada Infrastructure – Environmental Quality’ program to replace our antiquated sewer treatment system.”

“The upgrades to the system will improve service to Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents of our municipality while reducing air and water pollution and resource consumption by using ultraviolet light instead of chlorine to treat the effluent,” the mayor said.

The new ultraviolet disinfection system will create a healthier environment and improve the existing lagoon system in Burns Lake.

The two other municipalities are Fraser Lake and the District of Mackenzie.

Additionally, Fraser Lake will upgrade its aging reservoir, including the construction of a new water storage reservoir, and the District of Mackenzie will construct a new water treatment system and building in the Gantazhaz subdivision to reduce manganese levels.

