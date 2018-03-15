100 Mile OSB Mill to temporarily suspend operations due to a lack of wood

The Norbord oriented strand board (OSB) mill in 100 Mile House will suspend production temporarily due to a wood shortage. The suspension is expected to commence on about May 14 and to last for about one month.

The 2017 wildfires damaged logging areas; and the severe winter weather conditions this winter have limited loggers’ ability to access the forests during the months when the mill typically build annual inventory, according to a release by Norbord.

“Combined, these extraordinary circumstances have impacted Norbord’s ability to secure a sufficient wood supply to operate the mill on a continuous basis during this one-month period.”

During the suspension, Norbord will continue to supply its customers with OSB from its other mills and 100 Mile will continue to receive log deliveries during this period.

“The company currently estimates that the curtailment will negatively impact its second quarter 2018 financial results by approximately US$5 million.”

The 100 Mile House mill has a stated annual production capacity of 440 million square feet (3/8-inch basis), according to the release.