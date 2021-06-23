A whitewater kayaker does a roll as he paddles on the Yukon River in Whitehorse, YK, Friday, July, 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A whitewater kayaker does a roll as he paddles on the Yukon River in Whitehorse, YK, Friday, July, 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

100-year flood level on Yukon River prompts warning to village of Carmacks

Rapid melt of the winter snowpack concerning as river levels are currently at critical thresholds

The water level on the Yukon River at the village of Carmacks keeps rising, prompting a flood warning from the territory.

A statement from the territory says the river is at a level only seen once every 100 years.

The forecasts calls for temperatures in the high 20s, which the statement says will set off a rapid melt of the winter snowpack upstream.

The snowpack was above average this winter and the statement says scattered showers are also possible for the area later in the week.

It says river levels are currently at critical thresholds in Carmacks and could increase further.

Flood-prone property owners are advised to have a plan in place while the territory warns the public needs to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

flooding

Previous story
Murphy Abraham elected as Chief for Lake Babine Nation
Next story
B.C. study probes if more time in the shade as a child prevents skin cancer in adulthood

Just Posted

(Lake Babine Nation website photo/Lakes District News)
Murphy Abraham elected as Chief for Lake Babine Nation

A total of 29 voters went to the polls to elect a chief and two new councillors for the Nee Tahi Buhn Band. (Black Press file photo)
Ray Morris elected as new chief for Nee Tahi Buhn band

(SD 91 website photo/Lakes District News)
WKE bids farewell to principal, vice principal

Closures came into effect on June 15 and June 16 in some regions. (Black Press File Photo)
Local watersheds close recreational salmon fishing