13 records smashed across B.C. as heat wave continues

Temperatures reached into the high 30s

More than a dozen temperature records were broken on Monday, as a heat wave continues to stifle B.C. communities.

The highest of the 13 records set was in Burns Lake, where the mercury hit a scorching 34.1 degrees Celsius, beating out a 2009 record of 33.3.

READ MORE: Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

READ MORE: Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C.

The oldest record beat was in Rock Creek, where 39.3 degrees beat out a 1929 record of 38.9.

Lillooet residents had to endure the hottest temperature, at 40 degrees.

A heat warning remains in effect for much of B.C.

