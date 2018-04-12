Pixabay

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

A commercial poultry barn in Metro Vancouver has been destroyed by a fire that has killed 14,000 chicks.

Port Coquitlam fire chief Nick Delmonico says the 90-metre wooden barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived minutes after someone driving by reported the fire Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: No injuries reported in South Surrey barn fire

Delmonico says the owner informed firefighters on the scene that chicks were inside the barn, but the animals couldn’t be saved.

The cause of the fire isn’t suspicious, and the chief says it may have started in one of the heaters used to keep the chicks warm.

RELATED: Chicken barn catches fire in Whalley

Delmonico says the farmer is believed to be insured for the loss of his barn.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

Just Posted

RDBN directors mull pay hike

Raise would offset tax break ending in 2019

RDBN planning pot bylaws

Aspiring pot-store owners may face hurdles

Early ice gets thumbs-up from Burns Lake council

Plans underway for BCHL exhibition game, workshops for youth

Road warrior

Cover photo from the latest edition of the Lakes District News features dirt biker Drayven Wall.

Output steady at mills in Burns Lake

US housing market fuelling exports

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Most Read