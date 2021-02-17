Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**

15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Fifteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a 50-person games night in the Fraser Health region transmitted the novel coronavirus into workplaces, schools and a child care centre.

The event is one of a handful in recent weeks that have defied ongoing health orders banning social gatherings of all sizes.

“We can’t be in every pub or restaurant or business all at the same time,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday, while urging people to follow the rules.

In the past week, Richmond RCMP have doled out thousands of dollars in fines in connection to two gatherings.

The first, at a karaoke bar, was discovered at 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 and ended with 34 staff and patrons slapped with $230 fines. The manager was ticketed $2,300.

Police received reports of a second gathering at an unlicensed drinking establishment in the early hours of Feb. 14. There, 21 people were fined $230, while the organizer was fined $2,300.

RELATED: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend, as well as 26 deaths.

A total of 231 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 74 in intensive care. There are 4,189 active cases in the province.

With 60 confirmed variant cases, Henry warned the risk of community transmission remains high.

The state of emergency, nearing a year, was extended to March 2.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital
Next story
Simon Fraser University reports cyberattack, some personal information exposed

Just Posted

WKE Kindness Award Evangeline Little 2020. (Karen Ware photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s William Konkin Elementary kindergartener wins kindness award

School’s first such award for the Random Acts of Kindness week from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20

Bell Mine’s open pit, which stores mine-impacted water that is treated before discharge to Babine Lake. (SkeenaWild photo/Lakes District News)
Two decommissioned mines could be harming the water and aquatic life at Babine Lake

Report finds contamination and poor monitoring of Bell and Granisle mines

FOR WEB
Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band in Burns Lake calls for a special band meeting

A special band meeting was held on Feb. 14 for the Nee… Continue reading

The Northern Health region continues to experience relatively high rates of COVID-19 activity, according to the news release. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Tested COVID-positive? Here’s what to expect from Northern Health

Health authority to do a single call follow-up

Granisle. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Granisle council mulls over upgrades and budget changes

Hoping to host an intern through NDIT’s program

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services in violation of health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

Callie Petersen on Tchesinkut Lake on Feb. 10 at -32. (Jennifer Petersen photo/Lakes District News)
Making snow on Tchesinkut Lake

Burns Lake area locals Jennifer Petersen and her family, stepped out onto… Continue reading

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

Most Read