Poster of the Big Pig mountain festival at Burns Lake on July 12, 2023 (Ride Burns/Lakes District News).

15th annual Big Pig mountain bike festival has been officially postponed

Wildfires made the Big Pig postpone for safety concerns

The 15th annual Big Pig mountain bike festival has been officially postponed due to recent wildfires in the Burns Lake and its surrounding area.

Patti Dubé, president of Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association made a statement on facebook, “Possible tentative dates are Sept. 22-24, 2023.”

Also this announcement was made by the event organizer Ride Burns in their facebook page on July 11, 2023.

Due to the recent wildfires near Boer Mountain Road and evacuation alert and orders on Gowan, Wiebe along with Babine Lake and Fisheries Road all located within approximate five kilometers from Burns Lake has made it a unsafe for residents to bike around the trails.

Last year, in this mountain biking festival, there were 40 kilometers cross country, 10 kilometers laps in three hours, five kilometers laps in two hours and many more.

This year Ride Burns received $371,000 funding.

Dubé said, “We received a grant of approximately $371,000 to rehabilitate different parts of our trails systems over the next 2 years. We have been able to hire a trail crew to work on a number of these projects.”

This year, they were bringing back Dante’s Inferno where participants will complete nice stages of Enduro challenges.

Ride Burns is a 100 per cent volunteer-based organization that makes these world-class trails available for everyone.

Dubé says, “Our community helps sponsor trails, hiring student workers, providing prizes, and cleaning up trails. We set the standard for all other communities out there.”

