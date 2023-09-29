2 bodies found in B.C. trailer fire

The Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department attended a trailer fire Sept. 23 where two bodies were discovered inside. (File photo)

The remains of two people were discovered inside a trailer that burned off Westside Road Saturday.

RCMP assisted Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department in the blaze, which took place the afternoon of Sept. 23 in the 12100 block of Westside Road (near Newport Beach).

“On arrival, fire crews found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames on the property. After extinguishing the fire, emergency responders discovered what were believed to be human remains inside the trailer,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and subsequently located the remains of two decedents.

“The cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, based on findings from the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service has undertaken their own concurrent investigation,” said Terleski.

Details related to the victims are not being released pending positive identification.

Fatal FireNorth Okanagan Regional District