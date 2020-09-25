2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Eight people from across B.C., Alberta and Ontario are facing a slew of charges in connection to a drug investigation that ended in the seizure of more than $250,000 in cash and drugs.

In a news release this week, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Grande Prairie announced the result of the large investigation into regional cocaine trafficking, which has been dubbed Project Incumbent.

The unit executed search warrants at three Grande Prairie homes with the help of local RCMP, seizing $200,000 worth of drugs and $60,000 in cash.

Drugs found included 1,143 grams of cocaine, one litre of gamma-hydroxybutyrate – also known as GHB – and 2,931 grams of synthetic cannabis. Two vehicles were also seized.

Thirty-three charges have been laid against eight people, but only three have been arrested.

Kevin Bey, a 33-year-old man from Langley, Taylor Edgren, a 27-year-old man from Pitt Meadows, and Jeffrey Kayser, a 28-year-old man from Peterborough, Ont., are in police custody, ALERT confirmed.

Warrants have been issued for five suspects, all of who investigators believe have left the Grande Prairie region:

Christine Emes, a 29-year-old woman from Langley

Christopher Gilliat, a 31-year-old man from Langley

Matthew Hull, a 30-year-old man from Duncan

Joseph Poirier, a 39-year-old man from Lethbridge

Preston Dougan, a 24-year-old man from Calgary

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

