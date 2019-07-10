Crystal Mall in Burnaby. (Wikimedia Commons)

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

Two seniors were arrested in Burnaby on Saturday after they allegedly threw hot soup at a woman at a mall food court.

Burnaby RCMP said they responded to a call at Crystal Mall, near Metrotown, at about 12:30 p.m.

A 43-year-old woman alleged two seniors poured hot soup on her while she was in the food court.

Witnesses told police at alleged soup throwing was the result of an argument between the trio. The woman did not know the two seniors.

A police officer who spoke the same language of the two seniors came by to explain that throwing hot soup is considered an assault in Canada, and to explain their legal rights.

The two seniors were released on a promise to appear.

The 43-year-old woman did not have any apparently injuries and did not need an ambulance.

ALSO READ: ‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

ALSO READ: Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring
Next story
Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Just Posted

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Giant mushroom haul

Cheyenne Murray holds a 23-pound puffball mushroom she picked on June 27.… Continue reading

A helping hand for animals

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union branch in Burns Lake, presents a donation… Continue reading

New CAO starts at RDBN

Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the… Continue reading

Not all farmers need pesticides

Editor: In response to the letter from Pierre Petelle of Croplife Canada… Continue reading

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Houston man faces multiple charges following fire

Police and man trapped between burning structure and brush fire

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read