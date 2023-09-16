The Spetch Creek wildfire is burning 13 kilometres northeast from the community of Pemberton. The fire was first discovered Aug. 29 and is an estimated 100 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Spetch Creek wildfire is burning 13 kilometres northeast from the community of Pemberton. The fire was first discovered Aug. 29 and is an estimated 100 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

2 visible wildfires burning near Pemberton, BC Wildfire Service says

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are responding to two “highly visible” out of control wildfires in the Pemberton area.

It says both will likely remain visible throughout the weekend due to forecasted windy conditions.

The service says the Spetch Creek blaze, 13 kilometres northeast of Pemberton, can be seen from that community as well as from Birken, Pool Creek and Highway 99, especially after dark.

Meanwhile, the service says the three-square kilometre Sockeye Creek fire is burning in the Birkenhead Lake Park, about 30 kilometres northwest of Pemberton.

It says that blaze is “very visible” from Birkenhead Lake and the surrounding areas.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province, with 155 ranked as out of control.

The Canadian Press

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. drug trafficker Clayton Eheler given 7 year sentence

Just Posted

The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)
Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Large power outage in Burns Lake due to equipment maintenance and testing by BC Hydro. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Large planned power outage in Burns Lake

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.