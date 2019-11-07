A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADAIN PRESS photo)

$20 million lottery ticket purchased in Telkwa

The name of the winner has not been released to the media

One Telkwa resident is $20 million richer after winning an Oct. 29 Lotto Max jackpot.

The name of the winner has not been released to the media.

The Interior News will update this article once we have the name of the winner.

READ MORE: $20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) made the announcement in a Nov. 7 press release.

The Interior News has learned the winning ticket was scanned and identified as a winner at Tyhee Market but has not been able to ascertain exactly where it was purchased (the release states it was within the Village) or whether the winner is also from Telkwa.

BCLC is presenting the winner with a cheque in the amount of $20 million at their Kamloops head office on Nov. 8.

The ticket, purchased within the Stikine region, matched all seven numbers: 10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25, 34 and bonus number 37. Tuesday draws were launched in May, with jackpots capped at $70 million.

This is a developing story.

More to come.


