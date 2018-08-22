2018 Lakes District Fall Fair cancelled due to wildfires

The 2018 Lakes District Fall Fair, which would’ve taken place Sept. 7-9, has been cancelled due to the wildfires in the Burns Lake area. (Lakes District News file photo)

Local residents won’t get to experience the attractions of the Lakes District Fall Fair this year.

The event, which would’ve taken place Sept. 7-9, has been cancelled due to the wildfires in the Burns Lake area.

Fall Fair vice-president Naida Hazelton said it was a unanimous decision to cancel the event.

“We feel that the the fairgrounds are better served by opening it up to those people that are in need of a safe place to house their animals,” she told Lakes District News.

The Fall Fair Association issued a statement this week saying the current displacement of residents from their homes, disruptions to normal routines and uncertainty about the extent and duration of the current wildfires make it impossible for their members to concentrate their energy on the event.

“The Fall Fair Association believes the same factors would make potential exhibitors, performers, volunteers and patrons unable to participate in the fair the first week in September.”

Fall Fair president Joan McFee said she wanted to express concern for all residents impacted by the fires.

“I have witnessed many folks pulling together, helping each other in many different ways,” she told Lakes District News. “It is difficult to think beyond this tragedy; when folks can come forward and give a helping hand in any way, it makes them feel much better and it builds a much stronger community.”

The association added that, when the time is right, the group will join in efforts to support community members who have suffered losses due to the wildfires.

“Together, we will celebrate our community’s resilience and unconquerable spirit. In the meantime, our thoughts and our energies will go into working with firefighters, first responders, elected officials, property owners and volunteers to ensure the Lakes District community gets back to normal routines as quickly as possible.”

Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby also cancelled

Also being cancelled this year is the Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby, held by the Tweedsmuir Recreation Commission.

The annual event would’ve been held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

According to Stacey Hainstock with the Tweedsmuir Recreation Commission, organizers put off making this decision as long as they could.

“With the wildfire situation and the Southside being under evacuation order, it was our only option,” she told Lakes District News. “This is the second time we have had to cancel due to fires, but we will be back next year.”

Those who have donated to the event will be contacted by the organizers.

