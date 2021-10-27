2021 Burns Lake BEA winners

The annual Burns Lake Business Excellence Awards was hosted by the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 16, where all the winners for the year were announced. Not pictured: Tahtsa Group, Recipient of the Resource Industry Award, who were not present at the award ceremony. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
Customer Service Employee of the Year Award – Sponsored by Bulkley Valley Credit Union
Winner – Lorenzo Charlie – A&W
Professional Service Award – Sponsored by Woods N’ Water
Winner – North Point Studio
Retail Excellence Award – Sponsored by RBC
Winner – Wild Roots Flowers and Gifts
Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Excellence Award – Sponsored by SaveOn Foods
Winner – Wood N’ Water
Outstanding Customer Service Award – Sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts
Winner – Outline Design Clothing
Not-for-Profit/Service Club of the Year Award- Sponsored by Free Growing Forestry Ltd.
Winner – The Link
New Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by The Tahtsa Group
Winner – Reclaim Health and Wellness
Paul Sandercott Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Takysie Lake Resort
Winner – Alternative Grounds Coffee and Tea House
Indigenous Business of the year Award – Sponsored by RioTinto
Winner – Top of the Line Catering
Lifetime Business Achievement Award – Sponsored by the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce
Winner – Jake and Brenda Hiebert – Beaver Point Resort
By Eddie Huband