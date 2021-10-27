2021 Burns Lake BEA winners

The annual Burns Lake Business Excellence Awards was hosted by the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 16, where all the winners for the year were announced. Not pictured: Tahtsa Group, Recipient of the Resource Industry Award, who were not present at the award ceremony. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Customer Service Employee of the Year Award – Sponsored by Bulkley Valley Credit Union

Winner – Lorenzo Charlie – A&W

Professional Service Award – Sponsored by Woods N’ Water

Winner – North Point Studio

Retail Excellence Award – Sponsored by RBC

Winner – Wild Roots Flowers and Gifts

Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Excellence Award – Sponsored by SaveOn Foods

Winner – Wood N’ Water

Outstanding Customer Service Award – Sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts

Winner – Outline Design Clothing

Not-for-Profit/Service Club of the Year Award- Sponsored by Free Growing Forestry Ltd.

Winner – The Link

New Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by The Tahtsa Group

Winner – Reclaim Health and Wellness

Paul Sandercott Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Takysie Lake Resort

Winner – Alternative Grounds Coffee and Tea House

Indigenous Business of the year Award – Sponsored by RioTinto

Winner – Top of the Line Catering

Lifetime Business Achievement Award – Sponsored by the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce

Winner – Jake and Brenda Hiebert – Beaver Point Resort

By Eddie Huband

