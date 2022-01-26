2021 was a good year for driving; says LDM

Lakes District Maintenance says there were less weather-related events than normal

Lakes District Maintenance handles all road maintenance work for Houston and Burns lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Lakes District Maintenance handles all road maintenance work for Houston and Burns lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Lakes District Maintenance (LDM), the road construction company that owns the contract to maintain the roads in both Houston and Burns Lake, provided Lakes District News with a report of how 2021 went as a whole.

“Overall highway maintenance was on par with previous years in Burns Lake and Houston however there were less weather-related events like flooding, washouts and fire than most years in this area,” said LDM Operations Manager Cori Funk.

In addition, Funk said that the amount of calls to the 24 hour call line was much less than normal in 2021. In particular, calls regarding main highways were lower then previous years.

Though the year didn’t see too many issues, the start of the winter season did cause some problems for roads in the area.

“The weather through November and the first half of December was milder than normal with more rain and more freeze-thaw cycles than an average year. This moisture at and around freezing temperatures can result in slippery conditions and more applications of salt,” said Funk.

“The snow that started in the middle of December came during colder conditions. Snow at colder temperatures generally does not stick to the road as much and does not build compact snow as quickly as it does when temperatures are warmer but during long duration of cold weather the compact snow that may form cannot be removed with road salt which can result in longer periods of snow-covered roads.”

All in all, Funk told Lakes District News that 2021 was a good year. “Like any year there are times where the conditions make traveling more challenging and require us all to slow down and drive with more care but as a whole 2021 was a good year for driving throughout both towns and the surrounding areas, in my opinion,” he said.

READ MORE: Update: None injured in collision near Burns Lake

Previous story
Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown
Next story
Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Just Posted

bptv
Hot topics of the week

Emily Dickson has been announced to Canada’s 2022 Biathlon team for the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
From Omineca Ski Club to Beijing 2022

The Lakes District Health Centre is currently experiencing staffing shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake looking for healthcare recuitment help

Milk containers will be accepted at recycling depots for a 10 cent deposit refund. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Recycled milk containers getting 10 cent refund