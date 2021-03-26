Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled, second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president.

Disappointed.

That’s how Williams Lake Stampede Association president Court Smith described the decision not to proceed with this year’s Stampede. It will be the second year in a row because the Stampede was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been struggling with finding a balance,” Smith told Black Press Media Friday. “We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t.”

Smith said his biggest concern is possibly losing engagement from the volunteers, sponsors and community at large.

“We don’t want them to forget that we are doing everything we can.”

He explained the Williams Lake Stampede is a ‘bit more complicated’ in the sense the association has a lease with the city, insurance issues and the responsibilities that come with those make it difficult.

“I know Quesnel Rodeo has announced something, but we are not in the same boat as them. It’s frustrating.”

Read more: Saddle up: Quesnel Rodeo Club planning three 2021 events

A statement issued by the board of directors Thursday, March 25, noted the event requires more than 400 volunteers and the directors execute up to 25 individual contracts for services with any number of community groups, professional entertainers and stock contractors to make the Stampede weekend the full festival it has grown to be.

“We have a number of general operations that need to be put in place well before the July long weekend arrives and these forecasting limitations impact it all,” the statement noted.

The board will continue to see if a smaller rodeo event can be planned for late summer or fall 2021 and noted members are prepared to be quick on their feet if the possibility of events become available.

Last summer the association teamed up with Rotary and put on a few events such as drive-thru breakfasts and a rib dinner at the Stampede parking lot that were well attended.

Read more: Stampede, rotary drive-thru community breakfast appreciated

Read more: Williams Lake Stampede Association given $7,500 as part of COVID-19 restart, rodeo on hold


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Just Posted

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search and rescue effort underway north of Quesnel to find missing 13-year-old boy

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled, second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president.

Black Press Media file photo
COVID-19 vaccine appointments open Mar. 29 for general public in Burns Lake

Northern Health has started taking COVID-19 vaccination first dose appointments for all… Continue reading

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

(file photo)
Province proposes four scenarios for Lakes TSA apportionment

The ministry currently in discussions with stakeholders

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

Most Read