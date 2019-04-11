According to the BC & Yukon branch of The Kidney Foundation of Canada, a kidney transplant is often a kidney patient’s best hope for a better quality of life. (Dreamstime Photo)

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

The Logan Boulet effect was widespread in B.C. during the inaugural Green Shirt Day in support of organ donation.

Boulet died a year ago in the the Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 16 people from the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and injured 13 others.

Because he was a registered organ donor, his death saved six other lives.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the tragic crash and honour Boulet, Canadians across the country wore green shirts on Sunday to spread awareness for the hundreds of recipients awaiting an organ donation.

In B.C., the day highlighted how easy it is to register online, a process that only requires a personal health number found on a care card.

WATCH: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

READ MORE: Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

BC Transplant told Black Press Media Thursday that 3,328 people have signed up online to become organ donors since Friday afternoon.

On average, the association receives roughly 50 registrations on a daily basis. There are 680 patients awaiting a transplant in the province.

“It is just incredible to see how everyone in B.C. is really embracing Green Shirt Day and honouring Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet,” BC Transplant spokesperson Elaine Yong said in an emailed statement.

“His story has obviously resonated with the public and continues to make an impact and inspire people to take action.”

WATCH: New liver gives Kelowna woman a fresh chance at life

