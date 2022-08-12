33,000 B.C. government employees issue 72-hour strike notice

The number of rural and northern seats in the provincial legislature might be reduced, and that has MLA John Rustad worried. (Wikipedia photo)

The most recent collective agreement between the union and Public Service agency expired on April 1

One of B.C.’s largest unions representing 33,000 government employees has issued a 72-hour strike notice as bargaining reaches an apparent impasse.

Under the strike notice, this means that the union is prepared to take job action as of 2:46 p.m. on Monday (Aug, 15), the B.C. Government Employees’ Union said in a statement Friday.

The most recent collective agreement between the union and Public Service agency expired on April 1. Negotiations for a new agreement began on Feb. 8 until April 6. The parties met in July but “talks quickly broke down,” the union said.

Job action is supported by a 95 per cent vote in favour from union members, which was taken back in June.

Black Press Media has reached out to the PSA for comment.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government