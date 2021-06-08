5 candidates vying for the Lake Babine Nation Chief position

The regular voting for the Lake Babine Nation elections will be held on June 22. (Lake Babine Nation website photo/Lakes District News)

The final list of candidates for the Lake Babine Nation elections has now been released.

Of the nine nominations for the position of Chief, five candidates have completed their acceptance forms and are now standing for the Office of the Chief. Murphy Abraham, Wilf Adam, Annette Casimir, Marilyn Joseph-Williams and Megan Rosso are the five candidates who are standing for the position.

For the office of Woyenne councillor’s four positions, of the 21 preliminary nominations, 10 have completed their acceptance forms. Bernadette Charlie, Jason J. Charlie, Cheyene Dennis, Melvin Joseph, Derek Macdonald, Fabian J. Michell, Murphy Jr. Patrick, Jerry Tom, Debbie West and Georgina West are the candidates vying for the four councillor spots.

For the two councillor positions for office of Fort Babine, of the 10 preliminary nominations, four submitted their acceptance forms. Lyle Michell, Robbie Reid, Bessie West and Ramona William will be standing for the election.

For the councillor position for the office of Old Fort, of the six preliminary nominations, Blake Julian, Mary Ann Poirier and Verna Power will be standing for the one position.

Dolores Alec, Mildred M. George, Wayne Johnson and Alex Joseph will be standing for the two elected councillor positions for the office of Tachet, after the initial count of 16 preliminary nominations.

The First Nation held their first candidate forum meeting for Woyenne on June 7.

The Tachet and Old Fort candidate forum will be held on June 8 via Zoom and the Fort Babine candidate forum will be held on June 9.

The advance poll voting will be held on June 12 while the regular poll voting will be held on June 22.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

