Six new lightning-caused wildfires sparked on Friday, July 21, with five of them near Peachland. (BC Wildfire Services)

Six new lightning-caused wildfires sparked on Friday, July 21, with five of them near Peachland. (BC Wildfire Services)

5 lightning-caused wildfires spark near Peachland

Four of them are deemed out of control

New wildfires sparked close to Peachland on Friday, July 21.

Five fires were discovered at Pitin Creek, Greata Creek, Lower Greata Creek, Eneas Creek, and Lower Eneas Creek. All of them were deemed to have been caused by lightning.

All of them are out of control except for Eneas Creek, which is being held. It is 0.1 hectares in size.

Pitin Creek and Lower Greata Creek are the biggest blazes as of Saturday morning, sitting at 0.4 hectares.

Both Greata Creek and Lower Eneas Creek are pot-sized, at 0.009 hectares.

Additionally, a blaze also ignited across Okanagan Lake in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park. It’s known as the Good Creek wildfire and it is also deemed out of control. It is 0.009 hectares in size and was also caused by lightning.

Black Press will monitor the wildfires as the day goes on.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan resident charged with 2nd degree murder after man found dead in vineyard
Next story
5 wildfires spark northwest of Penticton

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

An evacuation order was issued last night east of Houston. (BC Wildfire Service illustration)
Fire growth spurs evacuation order east of Houston

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit