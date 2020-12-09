56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)

56 employees at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak announcement on Nov. 19, Northern Health said in a release Wednesday (Dec. 9).

This is a two-person increase since the last update on Dec. 4. Northern Health said six of these cases are still active and 50 are considered recovered, which is a one-person increase in active cases — as well as in recovered cases — since the last update.

Northern Health said no one is in self-isolation at the project site and all six active cases are self-isolating “off-site/in their home communities”.

Northern Health said that they are still screening employees on-site, as well as continuing contact management and tracing. There are still no public exposures in Kitimat and the surrounding area at this time.

