$58.4 million won by northern B.C. lottery players in 2022

There were 10 grand prize-winning tickets sold, valued at $500,000 or more in the region

Northern B.C. lottery players took home $58.4 million in total prizes last year.

The BCLC said 9.3 million winning tickets sold were in the region with 10 grand prize-winning tickets sold, valued at $500,000 or more.

The largest prizes in Northern B.C. for 2022 were two $2-million prizes won from BC/49.

Both those tickects were purchased in May.

The first on May 14 in Prince George to Colin Turick and the other on May 21 in Nechako Lakes to Margaret Gooding.

Gooding, who goes by her middle name, Adele, made a pitstop at Sne Cal Yegh Gas Bar in Burns Lake to fill up when she purchased the winning ticket.

In total, across the province more than $802 million was paid to British Columbians.

In 2021/22, BCLC delivered $1.3 billion in net income to the Province of B.C.

READ MORE: Houston woman wins $500,000 in January lottery

READ MORE: Smithers Christmas Bird Count yields good results despite unfavourable conditions

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.