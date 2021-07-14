Work continues on the $15 million project to add a two-kilometre westbound passing lane and make other improvements at 6 Mile Hill on Hwy16 between Houston and Burns Lake. The eastbound passing lane is being extended by 400 metres and the entry and exit lanes at the 6 Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas will be improved. (Houston Today photo)

6 Mile Hill work continues

Work continues on the $15 million project to add a two-kilometre westbound passing lane and make other improvements at 6 Mile Hill on Hwy16 between Houston and Burns Lake. The eastbound passing lane is being extended by 400 metres and the entry and exit lanes at the 6 Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas will be improved. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

