63rd annual festival in Burns Lake

The 63rd annual Festival Of Performing Arts started March 4 in Burns Lake. The festival which covers many genres includes piano, vocal, speech arts and instrumental. The festival goes till March 12 at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall and then the Speech Arts will be held at Francois Lake and Grassy Plains schools on March 13. The Gala Honours Concert is on March 14 at 7 p.m. back at the Island Gospel. The adjudicators have come from all over B.C.; CarolJoy Green from Prince George, Stephen Smith and Sarona Mynhardt from Vacnouver and Calvin Dyck from Abbostford. Seen here is Naomi Tearoe (Lakes District News photos)



