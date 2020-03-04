63rd Annual Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

The purpose of the Festival is for music, vocal and speech arts participants to accept the challenge of performing while they are encouraged to learn, share and grow. The Festival dates are Instrumental – Calvin Dyck adjudicator, March 4 & 5; Piano – Stephen Smith adjudicator, March 5 & 6; Speech Arts – Caroljoy Green adjudicator, March 6 & 7; Vocals – Sarona Mynhardt adjudicator, March 10 – 12. The Gala Honours Concert is March 14. Watch for more information in the Lakes District News as the Festival dates approach.

Mike Sixonate with Mike Jenkins

Mike Sixonate will perform at Old and Bold Coffee House on Third Avenue in Burns Lake on March 6 at 7 p.m. Mike is a songwriter and entertainer from Newfoundland. His music and stories have entertained thousands of fans from across Canada, the US and Europe. He plays six nights a week from May to late September at The Captain’s Pub in Twillingate, NFLD. He’s touring with Mike Jenkins, another Newfoundland-based musician, songwriter and instrumentalist. $21 admission includes coffee, tea and delicious sweet and savoury treats. For more information, stop in to Old and Bold and talk to the staff, or click on: https://mikesixonate.com/about

Open Mic Coffee House at The Multiplex

The next Open Mic Coffee House of the 19/20 season takes place on March 6 at the Lakeside Multiplex. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the music happens between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Expect to be entertained by local performers, ‘first-timers’ and young people, and to enjoy coffee, tea and baked goodies. Admission is $5 performers are admitted free. Proceeds go to Burns Lake and area Scouts. For more information, e-mail Jim Loeb at james_loeb@hotmail.com

What’s Happening at CNC?

CNC is offering Computer Literacy for Adults 50+ on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. to March 20. Being self-sufficient on a computer will help open up a world of opportunity in a quickly changing world of technology. This is a free course.

And also at CNC: Gesture Drawing with Brad. Weekly gesture drawing sessions hosted by a local artist will help fend off the winter blues and hone your drawing skills. Two sessions run on Fridays from Feb. 7 to 28, and from March 6 to 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fees are $115 per session. For more information about CNC courses and programs, phone 250-692-1702, or drop by CNC during office hours.

Follow the Lakes District Arts Council on Facebook!

Bookmark the Facebook link below, or LIKE us on Facebook, and keep informed about all Arts Council events, and about other Lakes District and regional arts and cultural news. Thanks to the LDAC volunteer who maintains the Facebook page for us.

https://www.facebook.com/Lakes-District-Arts-Council-1567287133562855/