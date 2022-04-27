burns lake girl

64th Annual Festival of the Performing Arts in Burns Lake

The in person portion of the 64th Annual Festival of the Performing Arts was held on April 20 and 21 at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. Music students from Burns Lake, Houston, Smithers and Telkwa all got a chance to perform pieces in front of professional adjudicator Nina Horvath, who provided each performer feedback. It’s an opportunity for the kids to practice performing in a recital setting. The two-day event featured four different age groups, and a variety of different skill levels from beginner to more advanced pieces. In addition to the piano portion, there was also an online portion of the festival via Zoom this year due to COVID-19 featuring performances in speech arts with adjudicator Nitasha Rajoo and and in vocals with Karen Way. The online portion began on April 20 and finishes on April 29. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

 

