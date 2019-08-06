The Canadian government announced a $75 million investment into affordable housing in B.C. on Tuesday. (Devon Bidal/Saanich News)

Feds announce $75 million for affordable housing in B.C.

1,500 affordable and accessible units will be built across the province for those in need

The federal government will be investing $75 million into affordable and accessible housing for B.C. residents.

The government made the announcement on Tuesday morning. In an effort to provide every Canadian with safe and affordable housing, the National Housing Strategy was launched and a memorandum of intent was signed with the government of B.C.

Jean-Yves Duclos, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, outlined the details of the investment and how it will benefit B.C. families. The investment will come through the National Housing Strategy and will include the construction of 1,500 affordable units across the province.

READ ALSO: Body found near playground by Crystal Pool deemed non-suspicious

The National Housing Strategy is a 10-year, $55 billion plan to create 100,000 housing units, repair 300,000 existing units and reduce homelessness in the province by 50 per cent.

The memorandum of intent details a five-year plan for a federal investment into 1,000 units to be built under the Building B.C.: Supportive Housing Fund and another 500 units to be planned as part of the Building B.C.: Women’s Transition Housing Fund.

The allocation of at least 33 per cent of the investment to women and children fleeing violence is very important, said Duclos, because women with children often struggle with low incomes and may have trouble finding affordable housing.

Chandra Herbert, who spoke on behalf of Selina Robinson — B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing — said he understands that some folks in abusive situations stay in a relationship because they have nowhere else to live.

READ ALSO: B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

“We don’t want people to ever have to make that choice,” said Chandra Herbert. “We welcome this investment from the federal government that will help us ensure that more British Columbians in need find safe and affordable housing.”

The affordable units will also be accessible to senior citizens, Indigenous Peoples, people living with mental health and addictions, young people, veterans, individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community and those with disabilities.

Applications from organizations seeking funding for housing to support marginalized folks will be taken online as of today, said Chandra Herbert.

It’s not clear yet how much funding will be received by organizations on Vancouver Island.

sig

Previous story
RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river
Next story
Ottawa details $22-million plan to combat online child exploitation

Just Posted

Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Sawyer has been involved in multiple, high-profile legal complaints regarding pipeline developments.

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Sinclair Group announces temporary curtailment for sawmills

The curtailment that will affect mills in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Prince George will last for two weeks starting August 19

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for northern B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

UPDATE: Bear will not be euthanized after biting B.C. toddler at Aldergrove zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Most Read