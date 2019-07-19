7th Ave. sewer upgrade to cost $170,000

The Village of Burns Lake is seeking to install a new lift station to more efficiently divert and dispose of sewage. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Village of Burns Lake is seeking to build a new lift station to divert sewage since the 7th Ave. station has been in disrepair and not used for several years.

The project is expected to cost $170,000, as Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing told Lakes District News.

The village applied on the BC Bid website for tenders to demolish the current station and supply and install a new one, including electrical and mechanical components.

“There is no pump station currently in place to service this area,” Worthing said. “All effluent flow from this area is now only gravity fed down hill. The effluent would typically be diverted down Center Street as well as 7th Ave. The effluent is now all discharged down 7th Ave. sewer main. The new lift station will also have grinder pumps which are designed to grind sewage before moving further down the system.”

The rebuild will be financed through the village’s Sewer Capital Fund.

The tender for the project closed on July 12 and it hoped the project will be awarded to the chosen contractor at the July 23 council meeting.

Assuming the tender meets the qualifications, the rebuild should be complete by the fall, Worthing said.

The 7th Ave. lift station scheme was among several projects the former council under mayor Chris Beach postponed until this year.

