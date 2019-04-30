Local girls Haven and Lily raised money for the dogs’ medical care at their lemonade stand on April 20. (Submitted photo)

$800 reward offered for information on neglected dogs

Two Burns Lake residents are offering a reward of $800 for information leading to justice after three dogs were left abandoned in bad conditions. One has since died.

Burns Lake resident Cole Holdstock, and European travelers Ilona Maes and Mathias Skare found the female beagles east of Burns Lake, near Coop Lake along Highway 16 on April 15 and 17.

It’s not known who abandoned them or where they’re from, and it’s not believed the dogs were lost or strays, according to a post by Alistair Schroff on the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) Facebook page.

“We think that these dogs were part of a puppy mill or backyard breeding operation,” Schroff wrote.

“These lovely, friendly dogs are older females who have had many litters. They are in terrible condition and are getting emergency veterinary care to deal with their many health problems caused by neglect. They are settling into wonderful foster homes and have been given names Molly, Lou and Belle.”

LAFS said on April 27 that Belle had died.

“Based on Belle’s condition and results of veterinary assessments we made the difficult decision to euthanize her. We are still waiting for more test results on Molly and Lou.”

Two families have been taking care of the dogs for the time being.

Local children Haven and Lily put on a lemonade stand with Easter crafts on April 20 and raised $120 for the dogs’ veterinary care.

Valerie Ingram, president of LAFS and Schroff donated $500 towards the reward.

“Valerie and Alistair committed their own money because they did not want any funds to come out of our community project funds – for education, spay/neuter, dog houses and pet food,” said LAFS program coordinator Christina Wingfield.

An anonymous donor came forward with another $300.

Those with information related to the abandonment of the dogs can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Abandoning animals is an offense under the Criminal Code and British Columbia’s Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act.

Offenders can face two years in jail and/or a fine of $5,000, said Shawn Eccles with the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Belle was euthanized, following veterinary assessments on her weak condition. (Submitted photo)

