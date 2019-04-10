Burns Lake had the highest number of emergency calls in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) in February, according to an RDBN memorandum. (Lakes District News file photo)

911 calls in Burns Lake highest in region in February

Burns Lake had the highest number of 911 emergency calls in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) in February.

A memorandum presented to the RDBN board of directors meeting on March 21 showed that there were 64 calls to police in Burns Lake in February, the highest of any of the 14 regional communities included in the memo.

There were also 37 calls for ambulance and seven fire service calls in the village in that month.

For the Southside, there was one call each for fire and rescue services in February.

The number of emergency calls in Vanderhoof and Smithers – which have larger populations than Burns Lake – were lower.

Fifty-two calls to police and 28 calls for ambulance were recorded in Smithers, with 30 calls to police and 23 for ambulance in Vanderhoof.

Responding to an inquiry from Lakes District News about the call figures, RCMP Cpl. Greg Willcocks said it was difficult to provide a breakdown of the reasons for the 64 calls in February.

Despite the relatively high number of calls that month, crime rates have fallen since 2017.

Two years ago there were 3,347 calls to police, and there were 3,102 in 2018.

