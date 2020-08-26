95 year old single-handedly reels in a large fish on Ootsa Lake

Eleanor Anderson, at the age of 95, single-handedly caught and reeled in a large fish on Ootsa Lake last weekend. She was out there with her granddaughter Crystal’s family, including Crystal’s husband Justin and her great grandson, Colby. Anderson, who was born at Ootsa Lake retired from the Burns Lake Thrift Shop after 35-40 years of service on Oct. 11, 2019. Paul Hilliard, owner of Woods N’ Water said, “Although Eleanor’s picture wasn’t in the ‘Catch of the Week’ that we sponsor weekly in Lakes District News, we would still like to invite her to come into our store and get $5 off her next purchase of a lure.” (Submitted/Lakes District News)



