The animals were living in an extremely poor environment, according to the BC SPCA. Photo SPCA.

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Nearly 100 animals were seized Wednesday Sept. 22 from a farm near Princeton.

“The animals were living in an extremely poor environment, with lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and were exposed to injurious objects,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

“Some of the animals were being kept on short chains with no visible access to water, and many of the animals are underweight or emaciated.”

Investigators executed a search warrant for the property, on Old Hedley Road, after receiving a complaint about animals in distress.

They removed 97 animals: 43 puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats.

The dogs, puppies and cats are currently being cared for at the BC SPCA’s facilities in Kelowna and Penticton, with some transfers pending to the Lower Mainland. The horses are being cared for at a facility in Armstrong.

“Two of the horses may have to be euthanized because of their condition and we are addressing some health issues with the others,” said Moriarty.

The SPCA removed 97 animals; 43 puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats. Photo BC SPCA.

BC SPCA staff, including veterinarians and animal behaviourists, worked around the clock to triage the animals and assess their injuries and medical conditions.

The dogs and puppies are a range of breeds and breed crosses, including Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, poodles and Australian cattle dogs. One of the litters of puppies is being treated for possible distemper while others are being treated for other medical issues.

Moriarty says the owner of the animals is known to the BC SPCA. “We have definitely had dealings with this individual before and have seized numerous animals from her. It is extremely frustrating because she frequently moves between properties and is known to hide animals from authorities.”

RCMP were called when BC SPCA workers were met with resistance from the property owner.

Detachment commander Rob Hughes said “they had a search warrant” and allegedly “they were being obstructed in the lawful execution of their duty.”

The seized animals are not currently available for adoption. Please check the BC SPCA website for further updates.

Donations to help with medical costs are urgently needed and appreciated, says the BC SPCA. If you can help, please visit BC SPCA.bc.ca/help-now.

