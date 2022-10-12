A candidate can run in a jurisdiction where they do not live

One of School District 91’s electoral wards has a unique situation, this municipal election. There are two candidates, neither of whom lives in that electoral area.

The spot is SD91 Electoral Area 2 (Topley-Decker Lake-Granisle). The two candidates are, alphabetically, Stephen Davis of Burns Lake and Janina Vanden Bos of Vanderhoof.

One might if it’s even legal? It is.

“A candidate can run and be elected to office in a jurisdiction where they do not live or own property,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs told the Lakes District News. According to the Local Government Act, you may run in any and all jurisdictions across the province, if you wish (with some caveats). You are, however, barred from holding multiple positions in the same local government; in other words you can’t simultaneously run for a town’s mayor and councillor positions.

Lakes District News then asked both candidates how they came to select Electoral Area 2 for their candidacy.

Vanden Bos said, “I have decided to put my name in for the school trustee position because as a parent, I have concerns to what is being taught in school and I’ve often heard from other parents that they feel like they are not being heard when discussing topics with the school.”

Davis said, “I have been serving as trustee in Area 2 (Decker Lake, Topley and Granisle) for 11 years now (three terms in office). Since I first moved to the area I have considered myself a resident of the Lakes District, of which these communities are a part. The previous Trustee from this area was stepping down at the time I first ran for this office and so a position was available, to which I was elected. At that time our youngest child was enrolled in Decker Lake Elementary, and we have had kids in that school for the past 11 years, as our youngest child is still in Grade 6.”

Lakes District News also asked each candidate why they felt they would be a good representative for that electoral area.

Davis said, “I serve the residents of this area, including Decker Lake to Granisle, as part of my work responsibilities as a building inspector, so I am in face to face contact with many residents on a daily basis and I understand the local issues. As a longtime coach for soccer and cross-country skiing I work with children and parents from across Area 2, and I see many of them in the schools in my time volunteering for PAC events like movie nights and hot lunch, graduation and school assemblies. Many of my family and friends live in the area, and am often approached in the grocery store or post office by residents who have issues or concerns, as residents from the area shop in the same stores that I do in Burns Lake. I am always available to sit down for a coffee or stop for a chat in the parking lot with the people from the area that I see almost every day.”

Vanden Bos said, “I know I don’t live in that electoral area, but I enjoy travelling. I think I’ll be a good candidate for representative for that area because I plan to be available to talk to and will also be willing to drive up there to meet with people. With School district 91 board meetings being in Vanderhoof often, I can easily attend most meetings and bring back what is needed to the electoral area.”

On Oct. 15, there are two electoral stations for SD91 Area 2: Babine Elementary Secondary School in Granisle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Decker Lake Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Candidates are listed alphabetically. Polling station information applies to Oct. 15 primary election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise specified

Area 3 (Burns Lake and Rural) is decided by acclimation of sole candidate Rick Pooley.

Area 4 (Grassy Plains and Francois Lake) has a pair of candidates for one available spot: Terah Albertson and Nyree Hazelton. Voting stations are at Francois Lake School, Grassy Plains School and Trout Creek Community Hall near Colleymount.

Area 5 (Endako, Fraser Lake and Fort Fraser) has two candidates contesting one available seat: Dave Christie and Dave Forsberg. Voting stations are at Fort Fraser School and Mouse Mountain School in Fraser Lake.