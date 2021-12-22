A Christmas message

This Christmas we remember that Jesus Christ is God’s gift to all people. The announcement from the angels was universal: “Behold, I bring you good news of great joy which shall be for all people, for unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”

Jesus first appeared at a sheepfold as the lamb of god who takes away the sin of the world. He spoke of his death and resurrection for us, saying, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

He appeared by a well, to an abused woman, as the fountain of living water, saying: “Whosoever drinks of the water that I shall give, shall never thirst again; for the water that I give, shall be in them a well of water springing up into everlasting life.” Then he transformed her life and proved it.

He appeared at a funeral and announced: “I am the resurrection and the life: the one who believes in me, though they die, yet shall they live: and whosoever lives and believes in me shall never die.” Then he raised the dead to life to prove it.

God has no favorites. The gift of salvation through Jesus Christ is extended to all. No one is too sinful to be saved, nor is anyone so good they don’t need a savior, and God intends us to receive his gift in reverent faith, that it might be accessible to all on equal grounds. Anyone, anywhere, at any time, can pray.

Christmas joys aren’t over. Jesus will return, punish evil, and bring true peace on earth. The best is yet to come, and we can be certain.

Merry Christmas.