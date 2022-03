The Omineca Ski Club held their skills development program for kids on Feb. 27, attended by special friends Bon Homme, Newsie from the Lakes District News and the Omineca Sasquatch. The fun-filled day featured several activities including sprint races, an obstacle course, freeze tag and snow soccer. As for upcoming events, the Lakes Loppet races will be held at the ski club on March 13 at 11 a.m. (Amy Dash photos/Lakes District News)