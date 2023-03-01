A evening of entertainment in Burns Lake

Due to a medical emergency Rick Scott of Roots Grooves was unable to attend Burns Lake on their scheduled tour. In his place Ty Koch stepped in. As they say in show biz the show must go on. The duo performed in Burns Lake and two other communities, Quesnel and Smithers the week of Feb. 19-24. Ty and Nico performed a mix of everything from classical art song, musical theatre favourites, crooner tunes, popular ballads, original songs with a blues vibe and vintage rock roll. The duo musicians not only performed on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Burns Lake Community Church but they made many stops at the Tweedmuir House and Heritage Manor for local seniors. Then they braved -32 and headed out to Grassy Plains School and did the Pilots of the Bow workshop Tuesday night. The artist on display that evening was Claire Singleton. The Lakes District Arts Council next performance coming up for this season is Kim Gouchie playing March 9 at LDSS. Tickets are still available at the Lakes Artisan Centre or Process 4. (Ted Douglas John Barth photos/Lakes District News)