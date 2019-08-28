A grand gift

A customer named Richard was the grand winner of a $1,000 gift card after he filled out a Save-On-Foods store survey at the bottom of his receipt. Jared Obermeyer (L), Assistant Store Manager, Richard, (C) and Michael Vatcher (R), Store Manager hold the $1,000 gift cards at the Save-On-Foods in Burns Lake. The gift card program is held at all Save-On-Foods locations. (Submitted photo)