A helping hand for animals

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union branch in Burns Lake, presents a donation of $5,000 to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society for the dog park project. (L-R) are Nicole Gerow, Julie Harrison, credit union branch manager Nathan Way, Lynn Synotte and Hope. (Submitted photo)
