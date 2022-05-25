Hudsonian Godwit

A Hudsonian Godwit in Burns Lake

Myers Illes captured this cool photo of a Hudsonian Godwit near Francois Lake, after Donna Harrison spotted it wading near marshy grounds. Hudsonian Godwit is a graceful shorebird that is part of the Sandpiper family. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

