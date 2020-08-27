A large semi crashes into a ditch on Highway 16 near Burns Lake

On Aug. 21, the Burns Lake RCMP responded to a report of a commercial vehicle that had rolled on its side in the ditch. The driver of the vehicle didn’t sustain any injuries. According to the RCMP, the driver indicated that the reason behind the crash was a vehicle ahead of him that had braked suddenly leading the semi to brake at which point it began to skid and went into the ditch. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



