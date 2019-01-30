A little night grooming

What can be better than a winter spent out on the Omineca trails – whether it be cross country skiing, snowshoeing or fat tire biking (at sanctioned events only). Omineca Ski Club offers affordable rates for people of all ages – lots of well groomed trails, fun social events and races to indulge your competitive side. The ski trails are in perfect condition …time to get your skis on and get out and enjoy the fresh air. (Submitted photo)