A long bike ride for beer

A group of Smithers bikers took the term ‘beer run’ to a whole new level. They biked from Smithers all the way to the Ursa Minor Brewing company, which is located on the east end of Ootsa Lake, in a single day. The brewing company is owned and operated by Nathan and Gwyn Nicholas. The total trip well over 200 km one way. Must be darn good beer. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)