A man and his dog travelling across Canada stops in Burns Lake

Frank Sapach who is cycling across Canada with his five-year-old German Shepherd Samantha stopped over in Burns Lake on May 24.

Dung Tran, manager of the Sunshine Inn saw Sapach and his dog riding his bike through Burns Lake. Tran stopped and chatted with Sapach to find out where he was heading and what he was doing. Sapach explained that he was biking across Canada to raise awareness for elderly people who are victims of medical abuse. He then told Tran he was heading up the road to find a place to sleep and pitching his tent. Tran then offered him a room at his hotel. “It was raining and I had seen this guy biking when I was in Smithers earlier this week and I just thought no way was I letting him sleep in his tent so I gave a room at our hotel. We also gave him a ride to Home Hardware so he could buy a new tire.”

Sapach told Lakes District News, “I couldn’t believe this stranger was just giving me a room. I had a bath and slept in a nice warm bed, it was wonderful.”

Burns Lake kindness did not stop there, as Sapach was leaving the next day his chain broke on his bike so he coasted back down the hill and stopped at OK Tire. “The young guy [Jay] there fixed my chain, helped me out and sent me on my way at no charge.”

While being interviewed by Lakes District News, on the side of the road many passer-byers stopped and handed Sapach money and offered him other goodies.

“I don’t know if I will ever leave this town as so many people have shown me such kindness, I don’t ask for money but I do accept donations,” he chuckled.

Sapach, almost 70-years-old, started his journey from his home on Haida Gwaii and is heading to Prince George along Highway 16 to register a complaint against a doctor he says has neglected his need for pain medication. From Prince George, Sapach will continue on his journey eastward along Canada’s highways hoping to reach Newfoundland by November.