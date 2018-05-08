The Guersters placed more than 1,000 sandbags around their creekside home in Princeton.

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Leona and Tom Guerster spent days filling and strategically placing more than 1,000 sandbags around their property on Tulameen Avenue in Princeton.

Monday night someone stole at least 50 of those bags, leaving holes in the barricade that protects the couple from the rising waters of China Creek.

“I’m pretty choked,” said Leona. “It’s a lot of work. Those things are heavy. It’s a lot of work filling the sandbags and packing them and lining them around.”

Related: Province has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches

Guerster said her neighbor’s basement has flooded twice so far, and she believes some sandbags were removed from that property as well.

“If someone is wanting to protect their property there are free sandbags at the fire hall and there is sand in our yard. Come help yourselves…We are in need of them, obviously, too.”

Related: Warning issued to watch creek levels in Okanagan-Similkameen

The couple has lived on the creek for 14 years, and this is the first time they’ve experienced this kind of flood threat.

“I think in 2012 it was pretty bad. But no, we’ve actually never sandbagged before. I haven’t ever see it like this in the years that we’ve lived here.”

Guerster is a candidate for mayor in the upcoming municipal election, and said she hopes the motive for stealing the sand bags isn’t personal.

“I hope it’s not a malicious motive…I hope that someone was in need of them.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study
Next story
Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Just Posted

Little league baseball launched in Burns Lake

Practices are set to begin May 14

Prized bulls net awards for Southside Herefords

Ken Rose wins big with his bulls at the 81st Annual Williams Lake Show and Sale

Fastball

Photo: 15-year-old pitcher Craig Patrick Jr. picked to compete at the BC Summer Games this July.

Songs for the spirit

Photo: Mark Perry and his band performing recently at the Omineca Ski Club, along with Burns Lake’s Rachelle van Zanten.

Flood watch and high streamflow advisories for Burns Lake

Regional districts says sandbags are ready as forecasts call for rain

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Most Read