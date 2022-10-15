(File photo)

A new mayor, a new councillor for Burns Lake

Unofficial results are in for local elections

  • Oct. 15, 2022 10:48 p.m.
  • News

Burns Lake has a new mayor. But everyone in town already knew that. With incumbent Dolores Funk stepping down and no past mayor joining the campaign, it was foregone that the position would go to someone new.

The mayor’s slate came down to a pair of candidates. One was Henry Wiebe, previously a town councillor, and the other was John Rauch who was making his second attempt at the position.

In the end it was Wiebe who prevailed, taking the election results 201 to 76.

About 1,500 eligible voters had another decision to make for Burns Lake. Who would be the town’s council team? Four available positions were up for grabs. The candidates were incumbents Kristy Bjarnason, Charlie Rensby and Kevin White joined on the ballot by new challengers David Cummer and Darrell Hill.

Only one would be destined to fall off the table, and that turned out to be Cummer who nonetheless came close with 148 votes. White received 210, Hill got 190, Bjarnason earned 188 and Rensby had 155 to round out the council table.

The rural communities also had their representatives to select for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The most immediate areas to Burns Lake had incumbents Michael Riis-Christianson (Burns Lake Rural) and Clint Lambert (Francois-Ootsa Lake Rural) acclaimed. The only run-offs were in regions elsewhere in the RD.

School District 91 saw one incumbent, Rick Pooley, returned by acclamation in the Burns Lake electoral area. The other wards in the local vicinity had two-candidate races.

Previous story
Carol Todd ‘glad Amanda got justice’ after tormentor’s 13-year prison sentence
Next story
Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Just Posted

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Arlan Wium
Update – Missing person in Burns Lake has been found

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property