A perfect pair

Burns Lake local photographer Wren Gilgan caught this pair of eagles regally sitting on a tall branch last week. Gilgan has been capturing quite a few eagles on camera and has even managed to get several shots that would require immense practice and patience. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map