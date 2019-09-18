A preview of fall

Southside resident Mike Robertson bought a pumpkin and went around town trying to get the best flowers for contrast. Robertson said, “The best were in front of Burns Lake Native Development Corporation. Kudos to the folks that look after the flowers. They really beautify the town.”
