UPDATE: David Eby to be declared B.C. NDP leader on Friday, says party

The path for David Eby to become British Columbia premier, succeeding retiring Premier John Horgan, became clearer Thursday, but there’s still no official date for his takeover of the top job.

Eby, the New Democrat government’s former attorney general and minister responsible for housing, will officially be declared the leader of the B.C. New Democratic Party Friday, which paves the way for him to be sworn in as premier.

The transition date for the new premier was set for December following the scheduled Dec. 3 leadership election vote, but that process has now changed with the disqualification Wednesday of the only candidate running against Eby.

A statement from the party’s chief electoral officer, Elizabeth Cull, said that after the executive’s decision Wednesday night to disqualify Anjali Appadurai, she will declare Eby the new leader on Friday.

Horgan, 63, who is retiring due to health reasons, had said he would leave in December, but Cull said she can adjust the leadership election date as there is only one candidate.

Cheers and clapping were heard from inside the NDP caucus meeting Thursday while Eby spoke to his colleagues virtually.

Ravi Kahlon, Eby’s campaign co-chairman, told the media afterwards that the party has been through a difficult process but is united behind Eby.

Kahlon said Eby received a standing ovation.

“For us as a caucus, we’re ready to get to work because we know that’s important to British Columbians,” Kahlon said.

“There was a lot of excitement in the room.”

Kahlon said plans are underway to officially swear in Eby as premier, but a date has not been set.

“Everyone was expecting the race to go to December, but when the campaign doesn’t follow the rules, this is what happens,” he said.

Kahlon said Eby is sticking to his campaign pledge not to call an early election.

The next provincial election is scheduled for October 2024.

“David’s been clear, we already have a mandate from the public,” said Kahlon. “He’s indicated we have a mandate, there’s an election date and we’re certainly going to proceed to do the work we need to do to that date.”

Appadurai was disqualified after a report by Cull found she “engaged in serious improper conduct” by working with third parties, including the environmental group Dogwood BC, for membership drives on her behalf.

Cull also concluded that Dogwood solicited “fraudulent memberships” by encouraging members of other political parties to join the New Democrats so they could vote in the race.

Appadurai and Dogwood deny any rules were broken.

Appadurai was to hold a news conference later Thursday but said Wednesday that her team used grassroots organizing to sign up thousands of new members, significantly more than Eby.

“And so, the party had a choice. Let all the members of the party, new and old, choose the next leader and risk having a climate champion in the premier seat or take this undemocratic approach and disqualify the candidate.”

Elections BC said in a statement Thursday that it has closed its review into possible political contributions from Dogwood BC to Appadurai’s campaign after the NDP’s decision to disqualify her.

The review was started when complaints were made alleging Dogwood’s activities in the leadership race may constitute in-kind political contributions under the Elections Act, it said.

“The Act requires approved leadership contestants to only accept political contributions from eligible individuals, and file financing reports with Elections BC. The Act further prohibits organizations from making political contributions, in-kind or otherwise, to approved leadership contestants.”

Kahlon said he expected the NDP to unite and build strength under Eby’s leadership despite the controversy surrounding Appadurai’s campaign.

“The party has always had a lot of activists,” he said. “We’ve always had a lot of different people coming from different parts of the activist movement. We have a very strong base of members across the province and I know that there’s strong support for David.”

Here’s a sketch of the man who will soon replace Premier John Horgan.

Birthplace: Kitchener, Ont.

Age: 46

Personal: married, two children

Career: lawyer, specializing in constitutional and administrative law issues related to protection and promotion of human rights and democratic freedoms. Previously an adjunct law professor at University of B.C., president of HIV/AIDS Legal Network and the executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association.

Eby’s work for the Pivot Legal Society to help people in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside was recognized by the United Nations Association in Canada and the B.C. Human Rights Coalition.

He’s the author of “The Arrest Handbook,” published by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association. It provides information to people who are arrested on what to expect from police and how to act.

Politics: member of the legislature for Vancouver-Point Grey since 2013, when he defeated former premier Christy Clark, forcing her to seek a seat in a Kelowna byelection.

Known as a fierce critic in Opposition, he has guided some of the province’s most contentious and difficult files while in cabinet as attorney general and minister responsible for housing, including a crackdown on money laundering, driving debate for housing policy reforms and kick-starting the cash-strapped Crown-owned Insurance Corporation of B.C. He also ushering in the establishment of a Human Rights Commissioner for B.C.

Fun Facts: In his younger days, Eby played in several bands in Vancouver, including a four-piece band called, The band of Ladner!, a suburb of Vancouver. At one NDP convention, Eby got up on stage and belted out a version of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,’ to much applause.

Quote: “I have faith in the party and the provincial executive to ensure our leadership race is fair and the integrity of the process is maintained. I remain focused on engaging with New Democrats and British Columbians to build the future of our province together.”

—Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

